Stormy Kromer makes face masks for public, donates some proceeds to charity

Stormy Kromer continues it's efforts to make face masks and gowns.

In March, the company swiftly changed from making their usual apparel to making masks for front line health care workers and hospital gowns for patients.

Now, they've got plaid masks with the Stormy Kromer logo on them for sale to the general public.

In addition, Stormy Kromer is donating 10 percent of sales to two different charities--the Gogebic Range Health Foundation in Ironwood and St. Luke's N.E.W. Life Center in downstate Flint.

"We miss doing some of the other stuff, the stuff we'd normally be doing this time of year, but we're also, I think, very proud and pleased that we're able to do something to contribute to what's going on in the state and in the world," said Gina Thorsen, President of Stormy Kromer.

Stormy Kromer notes these are not medical grade masks. The masks are instead meant to provide some level of personal protection when you need to leave your home.

If you want to check out the masks and other products available for purchase, visit the Stormy Kromer website.

