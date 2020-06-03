Stormy Kromer donates portion of proceeds from mask sales

Stormy Kromer is continuing to help those struggling during the COVID-19 era. The clothier made two donations Wednesday, with money raised selling its flannel masks. Exactly $9,076.65 was donated to the Gogebic Range Health Foundation, and the same amount was donated to the St. Luke N.E.W. Life Center in Flint.

Stormy Kromer plans to continue selling the masks, and donating 10% of the profit to those organizations for as long as masks are needed.

“We were frankly blown away by the amount that we were able to donate due to the sales this month, and we feel incredibly proud to be able to help in communities that need it,” said Gina Thorsen, president of Stormy Kromer.

Stormy Kromer masks are $12, and those can be purchased wherever Stormy Kromer merchandise is sold.

