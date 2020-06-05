Stores to begin accepting bottles and cans starting June 15

It's been a long time coming, but starting June 15, a distant but familiar sound of bottles and cans being disposed in machines will return to grocery stores throughout Michigan after being put on hold due to COVID-19.

“We expect that there's going to be a lot of people looking to return their returnables as soon as possible,” said Mike Lavigne, the Super One Foods in Marquette Township Store Manager.

In fact, Lavigne says the state currently estimates there's about $50 to $70 million worth of to be accepted.

"There's a lot of money out there, and a lot of people are running out of room,” said Lavigne. “We're going to work with everyone to try and do it calmly, and organized as best as we can to give everyone an opportunity to get those cans back."

Before customers come with their returnables, Lavigne says they should expect major changes within their new system.

"With us practicing social distancing, we will only be allowed to have one person in our return room at a time, our hours of return are going to be restricted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and we will have limits of $25 per person per day to ensure that all of our customers have an opportunity to be able to get through the can room,” explained Lavigne.

Lavigne also says the store will only be able to accept what the machine can, meaning they can't hand count cans and bottles.

The store is also asking for all returnables to be clean and free of foreign substances or they may be refused.

"There's a lot of new rules, and we're all going to get through this together,” said Lavigne. We just need to be patient, take this one day at a time and I assure we will take back all the returnables we can."

Lavigne says Super One Foods will continue running this system of operation until they receive further direction.