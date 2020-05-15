Stimulus checks are to be returned to IRS if addressed to deceased family members

New details are in for those who have questions on what to do with stimulus payment checks mailed to deceased family members.

Receiving a check for $1200 is mail most people would be happy to see coming in.

But when that money is addressed to a deceased relative, and then coming from the federal government, it causes questions to rise.

"It's kind of concerning,” said Christine Evans, the recipient of check addressed to a deceased relative.

When Christine Evans received a stimulus check for her deceased mother, she says she didn't know what to do.

"I was wondering what to do with this check should I burn it or send it back, do I have to send it back registered mail or should I save it for old time's sake,” she explained.

She thought about putting it into her mother's trust fund.

"But I didn't think that was right either,” said Evans.

This led her to ask friends and family, only to realize a message from the sender in very small print.

"It says on there (the envelope) forgery of endorsement on Treasury checks is a federal crime. The maximum penalty is a $10,000 fine and 10 years in prison,” said Evans.

Like Evans, this Marquette attorney says tons of other people are experiencing this same problem, and she's hoping to provide some clarity.

"If they receive a CARES Act Stimulus Payment, they are to return that check to the IRS through the Treasury Department,” said Amanda Filizetti Knaffla, an attorney at Wideman Filizetti, P.C.

People can visit the IRS’ website, and scroll to question 41 for details on how to return.