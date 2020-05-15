Stickers promoting a national hate group pop up in Houghton

In various locations around the city of Houghton stickers have been placed promoting a national anti-government and white supremacy group. TV 6 is choosing to not reveal the name of the hate group.

"We have found that somebody is defacing city property, they been sticking on stickers onto light poles, signs, the bridge and places like that,” said John Donnelly, Chief of Houghton Police.

The vandalism was part of a national propaganda campaign the group has organized. The authorities believe that there is not a large following in the area.

"I don't think we have a large organization in this area, or population of people with that kind of sentiment of people feeling that way. We do try to watch that and monitor that, and pay attention to what kind of things are taking place," added Donnelly.

Some citizens in the area, who have chosen to remain anonymous, have taken down more than a dozen stickers that they've come across saying.

“It's hard to see signs of hate and just walk by without scratching them off. This isn't what Houghton is about. We're a community that cares, not one filled with hate.”

So far there has not been a suspect identified or any arrests that have been made, but there is an ongoing investigation.

"If anybody sees somebody out there putting those stickers up we would encourage people to let us know so we can get these people identified and put an end to this. We want to keep the city clean," said Donnelly.

