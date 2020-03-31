Steven Laux running for Houghton County Sheriff

Houghton County resident, Steven Laux, has filed with the Houghton County clerk as a Republican candidate in the upcoming August 4 Primary Election for Houghton County Sheriff.

Laux sent the following statement to TV6 & FOX UP:

"As a life long Houghton County resident, the only years I’ve spent apart from our landscape were those required for education and work. I’ve been blessed to serve as a police officer in the Upper Peninsula for 26 years, working for both the City of Ishpeming; and for the bulk of my career; the Michigan State Police.

"Being a fourth generation Houghton County resident, my roots run deep. Hard work, honesty and unwavering principles were instilled in me from day one. Prior to law enforcement I worked a number of honorable jobs; food service, custodian, park attendant, landscaper, house painter, and construction.

"After graduating from [Northern Michigan University] and starting a career, it was my desire to return to the Copper Country to raise my family. That opportunity presented itself in 1997. I’ve never left; serving many different law enforcement capacities from K-9 handler, criminal and background investigator, search and rescue, drug interdiction and various related functions. I’ve worked hand in hand with local, federal, state and county law enforcement, judges, prosecutors, children and adult mental health services, drug and emergency support teams, schools, senior citizen groups; county, local and state officials in Houghton and various other U.P. counties.

"Personally and professionally I’ve treated people with the measure of compassion, integrity and mutual respect my Christian values have imparted upon me.

"My goal, before ever returning home, was to run for Houghton County Sheriff in 2020. That calendar year came much sooner than expected. I am excited to set this goal in motion and build upon the solid foundation of our Sheriff Department - keeping Houghton County; our people and landscapes; the safe, unique, and beautiful place our children will desire to stay and raise their families, and if required, yearn to return.

"I look forward to hearing from each of you in the coming months. Feel free to contact me on Facebook @SteveLauxForSheriff, 906-523-6320 or Laux4Sheriff@up.net."