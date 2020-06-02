Steinhaus opens second restaurant, Backdoor Ramen

The Steinhaus has been a staple in Marquette for the past six years, but when COVID-19 forced them to close their doors, things changed.

Backdoor Ramen sign. (WLUC Photo)

“It’s totally wiped out our other business (Steinhaus) and we have had to start from the ground up with that as well,” said Justin Fairbanks, Owner and Manager of Steinhaus.

Fairbanks opened a second restaurant, Backdoor Ramen, located in the back of Steinhaus as he waits for state regulations to be loosened.

“We don’t have any plans for dine-in,” he said. “I don’t know any restaurant that can operate profitable at 50 percent.”

Usually operating as an upscale German restaurant, Fairbanks and his staff have shifted to a new focus.

“We wanted something that was comfort food that would help people through this time that is also affordable,” Fairbanks said. “We wanted to tweak our concept and ramen is a food that fits into all those categories.”

As a small business that's been open for six years, Steinhaus has already beat the odds. According to a study from the Small Business Administration, about half of small businesses will close within the first five years.

“We just started putting our heads together and saying, ‘This isn’t the first time in history people have had to adapt to something like this’. We are just proud to join those ranks," Fairbanks said.

After receiving more than 60 orders in the first hours of operation, Fairbanks hopes Backdoor Ramen will help keep them a mainstay on Front Street for years to come.

For Backdoor Ramen’s menu and hours visit its website.