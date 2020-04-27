'Steady decline' of COVID-19 patients at UPHS-Marquette

UP Health System-Marquette says the number of COVID-19 patients it's treating continues a steady decline as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moves closer to announcing the next steps for re-engaging the Michigan economy.

UPHS CEO Gar Atchison says the highest number of coronavirus patients at Upper Michigan's largest hospital was four to six weeks ago.

"U.P. wide, the numbers remain really very low of patients that have needed hospitalization," said Atchison. "Just late last week, we were able to discharge another gentleman home, so it was quite a celebration here."

The state of Michigan is tracking the personal protective equipment supply and COVID-19 patient census by hospital. Click here for the latest available report. As of Thursday, UPHS reported five COVID-19 patients in its intensive care unit.

As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, there are a total of 79 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan with 12 deaths. The state's stay-at-home order continues until May 15.

Gov. Whitmer says more details about criteria for re-engaging Michigan's economy will be announced in the coming days. She has a press conference scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Monday, which you can watch live on TV6 & FOX UP.

With a low numbers of patients, and no elective surgeries, the equipment supply is strong at UPHS.

"We monitor daily the number of patients on ventilators, and currently we have less patients on a ventilator than we would have under normal business operations of the hospital," said Atchison, who notes the hospital is continuing to prepare and plan in the event that there is a surge in the Upper Peninsula.

New in-house testing means the hospital can get COVID-19 results in 24 hours.

Watch TV6 First Look at 5:00 p.m. eastern time for an extended interview with Atchison.