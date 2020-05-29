Staying safe on the road with motorcycles

With warm weather upon us, motorcyclists are back on the roadway. The Marquette City Police Department is reminding all motorists how to share the road.

For both motorcycles and vehicles, MPD officers always recommend you are paying attention to your surroundings and anticipating possible problems before they occur.

This is especially important now, since motorcycles are sometimes harder to spot on the road.

“Make sure that you drive defensively, pay attention to your speed, signal your turns early and once again, just make sure that you don’t assume somebody sees you on a motorcycle, because quite often they don’t,” said Sgt. James Finkbeiner of the Marquette City Police.

By law, motorcyclists must have an endorsed license, which includes taking a written and riding test. Riders under 21 years old must wear a helmet. Those over the age of 21 must first have medical benefits of $20,000.