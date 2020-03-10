Staying healthy while traveling

Whether it’s by plane, train, or even cruise ship, the coronavirus is spreading across country borders. And with spring break just around the corner, travelers may be concerned about their health.

"It's hard for everybody. It's a financial burden and it's a health scare and the one thing I have learned is that you can't tell people that they can't fear something. We can't control fear,” said DeeDee Anderson, owner of Passageways Travel Escanaba.

But the much-feared coronavirus might not be as scary it seems. Nicole Pirlot, Infection Preventionist for OSF Healthcare, says the hospital has safety measures in place, just in case the coronavirus makes its way to the U.P.

"OSF Healthcare has a system that has actually been screening patients for travel since 2014. So if you present to the hospital when you are registering we typically ask if you've traveled,” said Pirlot.

From there, hospital workers plan on following the CDC guidelines on how to handle a patient who has traveled from a country under caution.

But even if you don't plan to travel outside of the country any time soon, there are precautionary measures you can take right here at home.

"I know people are probably pretty sick of hearing about it but honestly the hand washing is the best thing you can do. Soap and water – if you don't have soap and water, hand gel works great too,” said Pirlot.

For continuing coronavirus coverage, click uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

