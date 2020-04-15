'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order closes greenhouses

The coronavirus crisis has changed a lot of business plans.

Michigan’s extended “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order has non-essential businesses, including greenhouses, closed through April 30.

But for Chenier's Greenhouse in Gladstone, this extension doesn't change much since the greenhouse doesn’t open until May 1. While doors are closed to the public, the family behind Chenier's Greenhouse is working hard to ensure they have the products you need when their doors finally open.

"We are here for you to help answer your questions and give you all the supplies that you will need to be able to have a successful garden,” said Nick Chenier, co-owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse.

When Chenier’s Greenhouse is allowed to open, they have safety measures in place to ensure social distancing and sanitation. They will also be offering curbside pickup. You will be able to call in an order or order online and pick it up the next day.

"For the most part, business is usual. We're growing the plants as we would. Actually, they're very healthy and the crop is one of the best we've ever had,” said Chenier.

As long as the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is not extended or revised, the family plans to open the greenhouse on May 1.

"But after that, we do have the potential to see catastrophic losses where, quite frankly, it would be hard to recover from,” said Chenier.

While its doors are closed to the public, the family behind Chenier’s Greenhouse is working hard to ensure they have the products you need when their doors finally open.

"We know to them, getting their plants and veggies and garden supplies is very important to their spring tradition,” said Chenier.

When that time comes, they have safety measures in place to ensure social distancing and sanitization.

"We do want customers to know that shopping here is safe. We'll have hand sanitization stations and also cart cleaning stations. We have the equivalent to a four gallon can of Lysol where we will be going every night a disinfecting the whole area,” said Chenier.

They will also be offering curbside pickup. You will be able to call in an order or order online and pick it up the next day.

"We are here for you to help answer your questions and give you all the supplies that you will need to be able to have a successful garden,” said Chenier.

For more information and updates on the greenhouse, visit their website or on Facebook.

