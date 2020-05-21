State treasurer announces grants for distressed municipalities

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release) - State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks Wednesday announced a total of $2.7 million is being awarded to 14 municipalities through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program.
Municipalities can participate in the FDCVT Grant Program if they are experiencing one or more conditions indicative of “probable financial stress” as defined in state law. The grants fund specific projects, services or strategies, including infrastructure and public safety enhancements, that move a city, village or township toward financial stability.
“I am pleased to announce that this year’s grant awards will help fund infrastructure and public safety projects in Michigan communities,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “These dollars will enhance those critical services that residents depend on every day, and even more so during times of crisis like these.”
For fiscal year 2020, the Michigan Legislature appropriated $2.5 million for the program, with a $200,000 carryover from the previous fiscal year. The FDCVT Grant Program has a $2 million cap per municipality and grants are awarded based on applications submitted by the municipality.
The following communities will receive funding this year, with projects and amounts noted (alphabetical order):
City of Allen Park
Public safety enhancement through repair of fire station roof and purchase of integrated police body and in-car cameras
$189,194
Township of Arthur
Public service enhancement through upgrade of technology equipment and software
$44,106
City of Benton Harbor
Public safety enhancement through replacement of self-contained breathing apparatus for public safety officers
$263,973
City of Hamtramck
Public Service enhancement through upgrades of technology infrastructure, equipment, and software
$232,124
City of Harper Woods
Public service enhancement through infrastructure replacement at the city hall building
$202,000
City of Harper Woods
Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters
$315,135
City of Highland Park
Public service enhancement through ADA accessibility infrastructure improvements
$75,000
City of Inkster
Public safety enhancement through installation of surveillance cameras
$145,218
City of Ishpeming
Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters
$250,000
City of Lansing
Public safety enhancement through replacement of fire department equipment
$210,000
City of Lincoln Park
Public service enhancement through improved backup power source
$175,000
City of Melvindale
Public safety enhancement through replacement of police equipment and two police vehicles
$139,189
City of Pinconning
Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters
$73,250
City of River Rouge
Public safety enhancement through replacement of two police vehicles
$76,378
City of Wayne
Public service enhancement through upgrades of technology infrastructure
$296,756