State treasurer announces grants for distressed municipalities

State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks Wednesday announced a total of $2.7 million is being awarded to 14 municipalities through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program.

Municipalities can participate in the FDCVT Grant Program if they are experiencing one or more conditions indicative of “probable financial stress” as defined in state law. The grants fund specific projects, services or strategies, including infrastructure and public safety enhancements, that move a city, village or township toward financial stability.

“I am pleased to announce that this year’s grant awards will help fund infrastructure and public safety projects in Michigan communities,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “These dollars will enhance those critical services that residents depend on every day, and even more so during times of crisis like these.”

For fiscal year 2020, the Michigan Legislature appropriated $2.5 million for the program, with a $200,000 carryover from the previous fiscal year. The FDCVT Grant Program has a $2 million cap per municipality and grants are awarded based on applications submitted by the municipality.

The following communities will receive funding this year, with projects and amounts noted (alphabetical order):

City of Allen Park

Public safety enhancement through repair of fire station roof and purchase of integrated police body and in-car cameras

$189,194

Township of Arthur

Public service enhancement through upgrade of technology equipment and software

$44,106

City of Benton Harbor

Public safety enhancement through replacement of self-contained breathing apparatus for public safety officers

$263,973

City of Hamtramck

Public Service enhancement through upgrades of technology infrastructure, equipment, and software

$232,124

City of Harper Woods

Public service enhancement through infrastructure replacement at the city hall building

$202,000

City of Harper Woods

Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters

$315,135

City of Highland Park

Public service enhancement through ADA accessibility infrastructure improvements

$75,000

City of Inkster

Public safety enhancement through installation of surveillance cameras

$145,218

City of Ishpeming

Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters

$250,000

City of Lansing

Public safety enhancement through replacement of fire department equipment

$210,000

City of Lincoln Park

Public service enhancement through improved backup power source

$175,000

City of Melvindale

Public safety enhancement through replacement of police equipment and two police vehicles

$139,189

City of Pinconning

Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters

$73,250

City of River Rouge

Public safety enhancement through replacement of two police vehicles

$76,378

City of Wayne

Public service enhancement through upgrades of technology infrastructure

$296,756

