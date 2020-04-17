State police investigating home invasion in Newberry

The Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating a home invasion in Luce County.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at a home on Maplewood Road, approximately one mile east of M-123, near Newberry.

The residents returned home and discovered that someone had broken into their home.

The suspects attempted to steal five long guns and two bows from the residence.

A neighbor reported he had surprised the suspects and they fled the area on snowmobiles, leaving the rifles and bows behind.

If anyone has any information on this home invasion in Newberry please contact the Michigan State Police at 906-632-2217.

Anonymous tips can be entered on the MSP Mobile App under Submit a Tip, or reported to Crimes Stoppers at 855-906-8477.

