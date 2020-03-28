State of Michigan launches volunteer website

Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched a new volunteer website where trained medical professionals can register to serve their fellow Michigander by joining the fight against COVID-19.

Michiganders who are not in the medical field can use the site to find out how they can help in their local communities by giving blood, donating money or needed medical supplies, or assisting public health officials in tracking infections.

“We’ve seen an incredible amount of strength and courage of Michiganders during this time of uncertainty, whether it’s from communities donating food, money, and resources to those that need it or from businesses using their technology to manufacture personal protective equipment,” said Gov. Whitmer. “To bend the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state, we must all work together as Michiganders. Whether you’re a medical professional looking to volunteer, or someone who can give blood or donate to your local food bank, everyone can help out. We will get through this together”.

The state will work with hospitals and health systems that are short-staffed to fill gaps if and when necessary.

You can find more information here: michigan.gov/coronavirus

