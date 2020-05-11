State Police see decrease in automobile related deaths and serious injuries during COVID-19 pandemic

Across the state, including the upper peninsula, there are significantly fewer vehicles using the roads. This is due to efforts taken to fight the spread of COVID-19.

"Statewide we've seen numbers of people, especially passenger vehicles, not so much commercial vehicles, down by 50% or more in some places over what we would see in a normal year," said Dan Weingarten, Communications Representative for MDOT in the Upper Peninsula.

According to the state police, deaths are down by 44, and serious injuries are down by 297 from this point last year across the entire state.

"In the Upper Peninsula, we saw serious injuries decrease from 64 to about 34 in 2020 and fatalities decreased from 12 to 9," added Weingarten.

In Houghton County the lack of serious traffic has also lead to a decrease in traffic violations.

"Everything's down, for the last two months when we compare the numbers to last year we're down at least 60% on traffic tickets and accidents, there's just no cars on the road," said Brian McLean, Houghton County Sheriff.

Despite these decreases, in some areas of the state police have noted increases in serious violations.

"Police down state on I-75 ticketed somebody recently for going 180 mph in a 70 mph zone. Obviously that's an extreme example, but fewer cars on the road tend to make some people feel like they can drive as fast as they want," said Weingarten.

