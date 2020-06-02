State Police report increase in unemployment fraud being reported

Michigan State Police say there have been several incidents of unemployment fraud being reported.

State Police say people are receiving paperwork showing they have applied for unemployment benefits, when in fact they have not.

If this has happened to you or you receive mail saying you have applied, police ask you to report it to the State of Michigan Unemployment Office - Fraud Department.

Go to www.michigan.gov/uia to complete the online fraud form or call

1-866-500-0017. The call volumes are very heavy and it is recommended to use the website.