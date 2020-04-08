Michigan State Police help child celebrate birthday

One State Police trooper reached out to make an Upper Michigan boy's birthday one he won't soon forget, even during these unprecedented times.

Trooper Barthelemy from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post learned that 6-year-old Eli Moran was upset because he birthday had to be canceled due to social distancing recommendations amidst the COVID-19 epidemic.

Since Eli could not have a party, Trooper Barthelemy wanted to help him celebrate his special day. With the help of local officers from the St. Igance City Police Department, St. Ignace Tribal Police Department, and other Michigan State Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers, organized a small procession in Eli's honor.

Eli and his family stood outside of their residence as several local officers drove by with their emergency lights on.

Eli and his brothers were even given some Michigan State police gear.