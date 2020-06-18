Start the Cycle kicks off shortened season in Marquette

Start the Cycle kicked off their shortened season Thursday evening in Marquette. The group, which provides new biking equipment to at-risk teens upon completion of the Ore to Shore Epic, partners the teens with mentors who provide coaching and life skill advice.

Start the Cycle had to shorten their season due to the coronavirus outbreak but will be meeting weekly leading up to their participation in the Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic Race in August.

"I honestly think the biggest thing our participants get out of being in Start the Cycle is a sense of belonging and a sense of community, I think that they also get a sense of building on their own resilience and there's a lot of metaphor in being part of the program," said VP on the Board of Directors for Start the Cycle, Sarah Carlson.

Start the Cycle has broken into two groups, returning participants and new, in an effort to reduce contact to prevent potential spread of coronavirus. They also take temperatures and encourage mask riding prior to heading out on the trails.

