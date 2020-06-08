"Start Seeds, Save Seeds" educates students on gardening

Students throughout Marquette and Alger Counties are getting hands-on gardening experience through a new program.

Partridge Creek Farm, in partnership with Marquette Growth and MARESA started the “Start Seeds, Save Seeds” program. It gives interested students a starter kit, which includes a vegetable plant and information on how to grow it.

Organizers hope that the program can provide students an educational opportunity that was missed due to the mandated school closure.

“It’s a resource that we think is super invaluable right now, because kids haven’t been in school. So, there missing out on extremely important hands-on lessons in their classroom, and because they were not given that opportunity, we wanted to make sure they still had access to that experience of growing a vegetable,” said May Tsupros, Organizer with Partridge Creek Farm.

80 kits are being handed out throughout Marquette and Alger Counties. Plants for the program were donated by the Michigan State University Extension, Rock River Farm and Mighty Soil Farm.