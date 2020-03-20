Staff at Select Reality adapt operations during coronavirus pandemic

While staff at Select Reality in Marquette continue to work, they are taking precautions to protect their client’s homes during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All staff and agents are now working from home to limit exposure. Each agent is carrying supplies to house showings, asking prospective home buyers to sanitize their hands and wear gloves before entering the house.

They are also limiting house showings to the home buyers, not allowing other relatives or friends to come along.

“We have a commitment to our clients, whether our clients are sellers or buyers, we need to sell their home or we need to help them purchase a home. So that’s what our intention is to do, is to fulfill our commitment to our clients, we’re just doing it in a much safer manner,” said Andi Goriesky, Co-Owner Broker, Select Reality

Select Reality also encourages the use of three dimensional tours of homes, which can be found on their website. They allow home buyers to get a look inside of a house without actually walking in.