Stabenow on Whitmer giving Democratic response: I’m really happy

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Jan. 24, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST
Just moments after learning Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) would be delivering the Democratic response to the State of the Union address, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau got reaction from Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

"I'm really happy that Gov. Whitmer is going to be giving the response. Obviously, we are pretty proud of Michigan and proud of her, and I think her voice about what Michigan needs, what families need, what we should be focused on -- is pretty important," said Stabenow.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement Friday. They praised Whitmer for her efforts to ensure clean drinking water in communities across Michigan, which was scarred by the 2014 water crisis in Flint.

The State of the Union is scheduled for February 4.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

