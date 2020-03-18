St. Vinnies is more than a second-hand store

St. Vincent De Paul is known for their second-hand store. But the organization goes far beyond the store front.

St. Vinnies also offers a food pantry, soup kitchen, assistance on paying bills, and will even help people who are in need of furniture but cannot afford to buy any. The food pantry locations are in Manistique, Gladstone, and Escanaba. Those exact addresses are listed below.

A common phrase at the organization is ‘No request is foreign to us’. They try to do everything they can to help out anyone in the community.

“Our community is a good community. We get a lot of donations. Our stores are very good to us – Elmer’s, Meijer, Viau’s. They give us a lot of things. That is how we are able to continue helping our neighbor,” said Barbara Cavadeas, Escanaba District Council President.

All donations come from other companies and people – St. Vincent’s receives no federal aid. Cavadeas adds that the second-hand store is a major source to generate money to help people.

The food pantry and soup kitchen are currently closed to the public to prevent germs from spreading. However, they are still accepting food pantry phone call orders that can be picked up at the respective location.

The soup kitchen is open every Wednesday. While closed to the public, volunteers prep bags of food for their visitors so no one has to come inside.

St. Vincent’s is always looking for more helping hands. If you are interested, you can walk into any St. Vincent location and someone there will be happy to get you started on the team.

Food pantry locations:

Manistique: 231 S Cedar St, Manistique, MI 49854

Gladstone: 816 Delta Ave, Gladstone, MI 49837

Escanaba: 115 8th St. N, Escanaba MI 49829

