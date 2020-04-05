St. Vincent de Paul in Escanaba continues to get great community support during COVID-19 outbreak

By  | 
Posted:

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Saint Vincent de Paul is known for their second-hand store, but the organization goes far beyond the store front. Saint Vinny's is also offers assistance on paying bills and buying gas. They also run a food pantry and a soup kitchen.

A common phrase at the organization is 'no request is foreign to us.' They try to do everything they can to help out anyone in the community.

"Our community is a good community. We get a lot of donations, our stores are very good to us – Elmer's, Meijer's, Views,” said Barbara Cavadeas. Escanaba district council president. “They give us a lot of things. That is how we are able to continue helping our neighbor."

All donations come from other companies and people. Saint Vincent's receives no federal aid.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus