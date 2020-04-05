St. Vincent de Paul in Escanaba continues to get great community support during COVID-19 outbreak

Saint Vincent de Paul is known for their second-hand store, but the organization goes far beyond the store front. Saint Vinny's is also offers assistance on paying bills and buying gas. They also run a food pantry and a soup kitchen.

A common phrase at the organization is 'no request is foreign to us.' They try to do everything they can to help out anyone in the community.

"Our community is a good community. We get a lot of donations, our stores are very good to us – Elmer's, Meijer's, Views,” said Barbara Cavadeas. Escanaba district council president. “They give us a lot of things. That is how we are able to continue helping our neighbor."

All donations come from other companies and people. Saint Vincent's receives no federal aid.

