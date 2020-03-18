St. Vincent De Paul looking for volunteers

St. Vincent De Paul stores and food pantries are in need of younger volunteers. Recently some older volunteers expressed concerns about showing up with the coronovirus outbreak.

With that, administrators at St. Vincent are hoping younger, less at-risk volunteers will help donate their time and efforts. The need for donations, and volunteers is expected to go up.

"If you're home and you're not quarantined and you're looking for something to do I would say contact your local food pantry, St. Vincent De Paul, Salvation Army, and see if they could use you, I know a lot of our pantries are switching to pre-boxing our food and somebody has to do it, we need hands on to do it," said Ellen Sargent, Executive Director.

Across the U.P. St. Vincent De Paul stores and food pantries helped feed more than 40,000 individuals last year.

