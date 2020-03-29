St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church holds Sunday mass with photos in place of parishioners

For the second straight week, St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Houghton held a mass with just photos.

The mass is livestreamed on Facebook, and in the pews, in place of parishioners, is their photos. Father John Martignon says that nearly everyone's picture is there, and they are actually in the spots they normally sit.

Martignon says that while he is sad that they aren't able to observe mass together, he believes this is the next best thing.

“People have gotten a sense of joy and are having fun with this,” said Martignon. “Whenever someone responds or calls us up to talk about it, they always respond in a very joyful way. So it's been a bright spot amid the gloominess of this pandemic dealing with here.”

If you're a parishioner who doesn't yet have a picture in the pews, you can send one to the church, or contact the main office.




