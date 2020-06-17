St. Ignace man injures back after falling asleep while driving, crashing into woods

Michigan State Police Wakefield Post Troopers were called to a single vehicle crash in Ontonagon County Wednesday morning.

According to the MSP, around 9:10 a.m. June 17, troopers were dispatched to the intersection of M-28 and M-64 in Bergland Township for a crash.

When they arrived, troopers found the driver, 34-year-old Jonathan Kamyszek of St. Ignace walking on the shoulder of the road.

Kamyszek told the MSP troopers he was driving north on M-64 and fell asleep. Kamyszek said he awoke when he crossed M-28 and proceeded into the wooded area on the north side of M-28, crashing into several trees.

The 2015 Dodge 3/4 ton pick-up truck traveled about 50 feet into the treeline.

The driver was the only person in the truck when it crashed.

MSP says Kamyszek complained of a sore back and was transported to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital by Aspirus Medivac Ambulance for further evaluation and was later released.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Assisting at the scene were Eddy Park Towing Service and SONCO Ambulance Services.