St. Ignace man arrested after breaking and entering complaint

A St. Ignace man has been arrested following a breaking and entering report in Mackinac County.

According to the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post, troopers were called to a report of breaking and entering at the Moose Lodge in St. Ignace Township.

Troopers later found the 54-year-old suspect and he was arrested later near the Moose Lodge. The MSP troopers located and identified the items that were stolen from the lodge, and were in the man's possession.

The man is lodged at the Mackinac County Jail and is set to be arraigned on Thursday, March 5.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office.

