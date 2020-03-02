Spring weight restrictions to go into effect on some UP roads this week

Some Upper Peninsula counties will soon be implementing spring weight and speed restrictions.

The Marquette County Road Commission will impose restrictions beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 6. The Alger County Road Commission will also begin restrictions at 3 p.m. Friday.

In Delta County, the road commission will have weight and speed restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 7.

The restrictions apply to all motorized vehicles and loads, but normal, legal loads are permitted on roads designated as "all season."

Deputies from both sheriff's offices will be enforcing these restrictions.

In Marquette County, weight restriction information and updates can requested by calling the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491 ext. 2.

For more information in Alger County, call the road commission office at 906-387-2042.

In Delta County, a list of all season roads is available upon request at the Delta County Road Commission offices.