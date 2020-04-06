Spreading hope through rainbows

Delta County residents are putting rainbows in their windows to spread hope.

It all started with a Facebook page encouraging people to make rainbows and display them for people walking or driving.

Businesses on Ludington St. have put up rainbows to show their support. Jamie Strong, the office manager at Jill Leonard State Farm, says it’s a way to show the community we’re all in this together.

“Rainbows are like a sign of hope. You see a rainbow and it brightens your day and it’s our way of letting them know we have their back, we’re behind them, and we’re here if they need anything,” said Jamie Strong.

The Facebook page ‘Delta County’s Social Distancing Kindness’ is now asking people for another favor: to support first responders and health care workers by putting pictures of fire trucks, police cars, and doctors in windows.

