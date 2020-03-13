'You can't cancel goodness,' Third annual Spread Goodness Day carries on

Founder of Spread Goodness Day Anna Dravland says, “You can’t cancel goodness.”

Despite the social distancing procedures in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, people are still encouraged to spread goodness today.

“There’s going to be people buying coffees, visiting non-profits, donating to non-profits,” said Dravland. “If you’re home be a little nicer to your sister or your mom, maybe.”

Businesses and individuals around Marquette still plan on participating in Spread Goodness Day. Getz’s Clothiers and the Women's Center have teamed up to give back to an organization that spreads goodness all year long.

“Harbor House is a non-profit here in Marquette County, what we do is provide emergency services to victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence,” explained Harbor House Program Director Alisha Young.

“They pour into our community every single day, so we’re going to give back to them,” said Getz’s Marketing Coordinator Hanna Johnson. “Five percent of all of our sales today will be donated to the Harbor House.”

Also, 20% coupons will be distributed to customers who bring in items on the Harbor House need list; including toilet paper, paper towels, dish soap, diapers, cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies, and canned goods.

The YMCA of Marquette County has been spreading goodness all week.

“This event we’re calling Give and Glow week, which is all free to the public; however we are asking for a suggested donation because all donations actually go to our annual campaign, specifically provide scholarships and program scholarships,” said YMCA Marketing Coordinator Grace Brindle.

Give and Glow events continue tonight with Glow NERF Night from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery is smashing goodness tonight from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. during the Pie Smash 2020.

“We have 16 local celebrities showing up to volunteer their time to help spread goodness,” said Lorri Smith, Bakery Manager at Iron Bay.

For $5 you can pie the person of your choosing for a good cause.“The money is going to Spread Goodness Day and half of the money is going to SAIL,” said Smith.

All are encouraged to take one action of goodness today. “We can change the world with goodness, with laughter and go out and have some fun with it today,” said Dravland.