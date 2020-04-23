Special delivery for Big Bay de Noc students

Big bay de Noc School has a special delivery for their students – and it comes on a school bus.

“This has grown from our student population to serving the siblings of our students and our broader school community,” said DeeDee Thill, Superintendent and Principal at Big Bay de Noc School.

Every Thursday, teachers and staff pack seven breakfasts and seven lunches into bags for the kids and then pack the bags into a school bus.

“We look forward to doing this every week as a staff because it allows us to see the faces of our kids,” said Thill.

From there, teachers deliver the bags right to their student’s houses.

“We decided that to make it easier on families we would deliver the food to the homes,” said Thill.

Teachers and staff are able to pack 3,250 meals in just under an hour.

But these teachers aren’t just feeding student’s bellies, they’re also feeding their minds.

“We’ve always been running a one to one Chromebook program for the last few years. That goes as low as first grade and all the way through twelfth grade,” said Thill.

Using Google Suites, teachers are able to teach lessons and students have scheduled times to talk to their friends.

It’s all to be a role model to their students.

“We’re hoping that we’re showing kids how to care, how to look after each other and that’s important. It’s as important if not more important than the academics,” said Thill.