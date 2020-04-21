Speaker Chatfield: Gov. Whitmer, Legislature should work together on next steps

The Republican leader of the Michigan House says he hopes to be on the same page as Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by April 30, the day the current state of emergency and stay-at-home order for the coronavirus pandemic both expire.

All branches of state government need to work together, House Speaker Lee Chatfield said Tuesday.

"Right now we feel that we're not getting the communication, as a Legislature, that we deserve," Chatfield said. "And we are the peoples' voice."

House Republicans gave Gov. Whitmer their plan Monday to reopen Michigan by regions after the current stay-at-home order expires. The state's 83 counties would be divided into three tiers -- highest risk, heightened risk and standard risk -- based on local coronavirus concerns.

Chatfield says the Legislature will have to determine if the state of emergency "and everything that follows with it" -- like liability protections for health care workers and expanded unemployment eligibility -- are extended.

"I had a conversation this morning with the governor, and I know we'll be communicating more in the coming days," he said. "Hopefully we'll be on the same page before we reach April 30."

Gov. Whitmer said at her Monday press conference that state statutes give her the power to extend the state of emergency regardless of what the Legislature decides.

"But I would like for them to be partners in this," Whitmer said. "We have worked very well together on a number of fronts. We need to continue working together, because this is not a partisan issue."

Chatfield says Whitmer's collaboration with the Republican-led Legislature will partially determine its decision on extending the state of emergency.

"We're learning so much more about this virus on a daily basis that it's difficult to project what will happen tomorrow, let alone what will happen on April 30. But part of that will be determined by the steps the governor takes in the coming days."

Whitmer said Republicans have "some good ideas.''

Chatfield, whose criticisms of Gov. Whitmer have grown louder since she extended her original stay-at-home order, wants Whitmer to consider the GOP's proposed transition to a risk-based, regional-approach.

"We want to see a more collaborative process, and if we don't get that, then we think the relationship should go back to the way it was with passing bills and them being signed," said Chatfield.

Gov. Whitmer has said she will release more specifics on her plan to reopen the state in phases later this week.

