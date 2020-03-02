South Dakota man sentenced to life in prison after dismemberment, murder conviction

A man convicted of killing his girlfriend in South Dakota and bringing her dismembered body to the Upper Peninsula was sentenced Monday.

According to WLUK, Stephen Falkenberg was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the chance of parole.

Jurors in Pierre previously convicted Falkenberg of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder in the March 1, 2019, death of 46-year-old Tamara LaFramboise.

Prosecutors said Falkenberg killed LaFramboise in Yankton, S.D., where they both lived, then drove to Menominee County, Michigan, where he grew up. Authorities said he discarded LaFramboise’s body in the Little River in Menominee Township, where two boys found it March 16.

LaFramboise’s nude torso was found in the river near Falkenberg’s family farm weeks later. Her head and hands had been removed and are still missing.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Falkenberg told his sister he argued with LaFramboise, pushed her and she hit her head and died, WLUK reports.

The victim’s mother, who reported LaFramboise missing March 5, 2019, told investigators her daughter had a turbulent, “on-again, off-again” relationship with Falkenberg.

