South City Pub re-opens

March 16, 2020 – the day South City Pub picked for its grand opening...and the day the governor shut down all bars and restaurants, starting at 3 p.m.

“We didn’t want to not open ‘cause we already said we were gonna open. So, we opened anyways at 11 a.m. and we were open until 3,” said Kaylah Berube, co-owner of South City Pub.

South City was open for four hours before shutting their doors for nearly three months.

“We wanted to be open for St. Patty’s day. That was our original thing. We had a big – yeah, we had a big party basically planned. Special drinks and stuff. So that was our goal, to be open and it was kind of a letdown,” said Berube.

The owners bought the bar back in August of 2019 and have spent months fixing it up.

“We fully redid the girl’s bathroom. We had done some to it at the beginning, but we decided that since we were closed, we would do a full remodel,” said Berube.

And they finally opened their doors, again, last Friday.

“Very overwhelming, a little bit stressful, but overall I think everything will be okay in the end.”

Before the couple bought the bar, it was known as Baron’s for fifty years. Now that their bar is officially open, they’re hoping to get another fifty years.