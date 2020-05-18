Sources: Gov. Whitmer to make UP-related announcement Monday afternoon

Multiple sources tell TV6 & FOX UP that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will make an announcement Monday afternoon about loosening stay-at-home restrictions in Upper Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer has a news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. eastern time Monday about the state's COVID-19 response, according to the Michigan State Police. You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP, on UpperMichigansSource.com and on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

No details have been confirmed about exactly what Gov. Whitmer will announce and when it would take effect. She revealed details of her phased, regional re-engagement plan for Michigan on May 7. The U.P. is its own region in the plan which outlines what people need to do to stay safe and what work can be done with certain precautions during each phase.

Gov. Whitmer outlined this criteria in order for a region to advance in her plan: Case and deaths decline more sharply, percent positivity decreasing; health care system capacity continues to strengthen; and robust testing, contact tracing and containment protocols in place.

The governor's Stay Home, Stay Safe order remains in effect until May 28. Under this order, Michigan residents still must not leave their homes except to run critical errands, to engage in safe outdoor activities or to go to specified jobs.

As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, there are a total of 103 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula with 15 deaths and at least 54 recoveries. According to state data for region 8 testing, 3 percent of the approximately 5200 tests performed in the U.P. come back positive. It's important to note that some people are tested more than once.

The latest state report from last Thursday showed four COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan hospitals. The state also conducted mass testing last week in several nursing homes across the U.P.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.