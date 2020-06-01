Soo fireworks still set for Independence Day

A spark of good news is set to light up Sault Ste. Marie, as the city is proud to announce that the annual Fourth of July firework display will still be taking place at dusk on the holiday.

With uncertainty over the state’s restrictions on large gatherings and an eye for public safety, social distancing is being promoted among those who plan on attending. While many things may be different this summer, the display is sure to illuminate the warm July Sault Ste. Marie sky as it has for decades now.

“There’s still going to be fireworks,” reassured City Manager Brian Chapman. “We will be asking all those that attend to be responsible and practice physical distancing. We will be asking attendees to stay in their vehicles, maintain small groups, and take proper precautions in order to minimize and spread of COVID-19. The City has a lot of open space that will allow people to enjoy what could be the one sliver of summer normalcy. Let’s enjoy it responsibly.”

However, it is with sadness that the Sault Ste. Marie Fourth of July Committee announces the annual holiday parade will not be taking place this year due to uncertainty surrounding Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions going forward.

Unfortunately, even though there is a month until July 4 and Michigan’s stay at home order is set to expire before then, the event takes many weeks of planning. The Fourth of July Committee is comprised of the Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We’re here to make sure the public’s safety is protected,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Tony Haller. “We regret to announce that there won’t be a parade, but we look forward to 2021. We will make the parade bigger and better.”

Like many other events that normally happen statewide, such as the Soo Locks Engineers Day or Traverse City’s Cherry Festival, the Fourth of July Committee felt it was best to cancel this year’s parade.

However, it is with all parties’ delight, to announce that the fireworks display will still be going on as planned, and more details on the event will be announced going forward. To stay up to date with information on the firework display and more make sure to follow the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s Facebook page.