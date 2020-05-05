Some Wendy’s locations are low on beef

(Gray News) - Supply chain issues may be coming to a fast-food restaurant near you, particularly if you prefer Wendy’s hamburgers.

Some Wendy's locations are experiencing supply issues - particularly with fresh beef. (Source: CNN)

As many as a fifth of U.S. Wendy’s locations are short on supplies because of the company’s reliance on beef, CNN reported. Stephens, an investment firm, came up with this figure based on researching and looking at the menu items of all Wendy’s restaurant locations.

Locations in San Jose, Calif., and Hazard, Ky., are among those that temporarily removed items from the menu.

“As you’ve likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment. We expect this to be temporary, and we’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants,” Wendy’s said in a statement to WYMT.

Some meat-packing plants have had to close because workers have contracted COVID-19.

The CDC reported that 4,913 workers in 115 meat and poultry processing plants in 19 states have tested positive for coronavirus. Twenty of them have died. About 130,000 people work at these facilities.

The outbreaks from the plants are also spreading to nearby communities, the Associated Press reported.

President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act last week to order meat-packing plants to remain open.

