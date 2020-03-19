Some U.P. casinos to close

While most businesses in Michigan have been shut down, casinos on Indian reservations do not have to follow the same guidelines.

Ojibwa and North Waters will remain open to the public. Ojibwa, however, will be closed daily from 2:30 a.m. until 7:00 a.m.

“We intend to use this extended closing time to clean, sanitize and disinfect our casinos and related properties to further protect the health and safety of our guests and our team members,” said an Ojibwa Casino press release.

They have increased hand sanitizing stations throughout their property as well as increased staff to clean common touch surfaces. The pool and conference room are closed to the public until further notice.

North Waters will remain open during normal business hours.

“Tribal Leadership is closely monitoring all COVID-19 information and taking necessary steps to ensure community safety,” said a North Waters press release.

The Island Resort and Casino is in the process of shutting down their facility.

“We want to make sure that you know we are not going to cause be a cause of that but as you know that the U.P. doesn’t have any cases of that so I think that casinos and the restaurants are closed down and they’re not gonna contribute to it,” said Tony Mancilla, Island Resort and Casino general manager.

The Island Resort and Casino has taken several days to shut down each part of the resort. They’re scheduled to be completely closed by noon on Saturday with plans to reopen on April 6. All Island Resort and Casino employees will be paid during this time.

Kewadin Casinos is also working on a phase closure. They will reopen on April 6. A list of the their closings are as follows:

• Suspension of dine-in service beginning March 18

• Deli curb side pickup will be available at Kewadin Sault and St. Ignace March 18-22 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Closure of Kewadin Hessel on March 18 at 5 p.m.

• Closure of Kewadin Christmas and Manistique on March 19 at 5 p.m.

• Closure of Kewadin Sault and St. Ignace on March 22 at 5 p.m.

• All hotel guests are being required to checkout by 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.

• Guest reservations between March 22 – April 5 will be automatically cancelled.

Bay Mills Casino finished their phase closing on Thursday. They are now completely closed to the public but will reopen on April 10. Tribal Leadership will continue to evaluate the situation and make changes if necessary.

