Solar farming not discussed at Escanaba Township Board meeting

Solar farming has been an important issue for the Escanaba Township Planning Commission. But the topic was postponed for a later date.

At the beginning of the Escanaba Township Board meeting, the board supervisor said that solar farming was not on the agenda and asked that no one bring it up during public comments.

Instead the board focused on their budget for this year. Due to uncertainty about their income for roads, the board decided to table fixing the roads until next year.

"If we decide to not black top it and we want to go with seal topcoat, we would have to pay the full amount on the road,” said and Escanaba Township Board member.

The board also voted to hold June’s meeting over the phone with hopes to meet in person in July.