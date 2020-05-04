Solar farming board meeting moved

The Escanaba Township meeting held on Monday was supposed come to a conclusion on solar farming. After a back and forth debate between board members, the meeting was moved to Monday, May 11.

The board did open the floor to public comment. Several people expressed their disappointment in how the meeting was being handled over the phone. Others took the opportunity to express their concerns about solar farming.

Next week's meeting will also be held over the phone. Several people plan to gather at the Escanaba Township Municipal Complex at 7 p.m. to listen to the meeting from their cars together.