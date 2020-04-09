Socially distancing during Easter, carry-out dinners

Easter celebrations normally bring people and the public together, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this year is different.

"We are encouraging people to keep the celebrations within their household,” said Daren Deyaert, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department health officer.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department would like to remind the public to avoid gathering with families and friends.

This does not mean that you cannot celebrate Easter, it just means to do so in a different safe and healthy way.

It will be tempting to visit or gather to celebrate but, Deyaert recommends to stay in the house.

"Our suggestions would be just to have your normal family meals,” he said.

If you would like someone outside of your house to have dinner, Deyaert suggests, leaving a meal on their porch for them so they can pick it up.

Many restaurants, and clubs, like the Pine Grove Country Club are also offering a special Easter meal for carryout.

"We historically have a big Easter brunch, and unfortunately we can't do that this year,” said the Pine Grove Country Club food and beverage director/event coordinator, Kelly Burgess.

Burgess says, even though they have less staff in the kitchen right now, they are still open for business and are taking precautions.

"You know we are being extra cautious, with all of our safety measures that we are taking,” she said.

They require the public to call ahead, at (906) 774-2994, as soon as possible to order.

We hope everyone has a safe, and socially distanced holiday.

If you have questions or need additional information, please visit the, 'Related Links,' section.

