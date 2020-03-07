Snowmobile Ice Drag Races held on Munising Bay

Professional snowmobilers from across the Midwest participated in the Munising Ice Drag Races on Saturday.

Nearly 80 snowmobilers riding unlimited turbo sleds competed in the event. They race down a 660 foot ice track on Munising Bay.

Many of the snowmobiles competing in the event can travel at speeds close to 150 mph. Organizers are excited to be bringing this event back to the area.

“Most of these guys have these sleds in their garages and there’s no races anymore, so we’ve tried to bring back the sport to Munising. It was always the snowmobile capital here, so we’re excited that all the pro’s came this weekend,” said Kenny McNally, Event Organizer, Munising Ice Drag Races.

While track conditions were perfect for racing, snowmobilers were heading straight into a strong south wind, which resulted in potentially slower race times.

The event continues next weekend with Vintage Enduro Racing Friday through Sunday.