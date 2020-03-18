Snowbound Books offering new efforts to reach customers

If you find yourself with more time at home due to social distancing or want to relax a bit Snowbound Books is trying to adapt and reach its customers.

They've altered their hours a bit. They're also offering services including curbside pickup, free delivery in Marquette and mail-offs for online or phone orders.

"People are coming in and buying stacks of books to get them through this, and we just want to make sure that everyone has something to read because we're all part of a community here and we want to do the best we can to keep everyone happy and less stressed out," said Snowbound Manger, Lea Casper.

"Everybody, all over, is trying to learn, trying to adapt new methods for doing what we do, what we do is we sell books and talk about books and recommend books and we can still do that, you can email us, call us, we've got web orders, we're running stuff out the curb if you want that," said Snowbound Employee, Mike Walker.

The condensed hours for Snowbound are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They're closed on Sundays. They're also taking a break from used book buy-backs.

