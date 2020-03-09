Snow Trek rents snowshoes for free

Upper Michigan residents now have another way to enjoy the outdoors.

Snow Trek is a free snowshoe loaning program, all thanks to a WISEWOMAN Systems and Environmental Change grant.

The Escanaba Civic Center has 16 pairs of snowshoes and this year alone has rented them out over 150 times.

"They'll get them for 48 hours at no cost. So if people can't afford snowshoes or if they don't know if they're going to like it, they can come try it out for free and it's another way to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors,” said Kim Peterson, the City of Escanaba's recreational director.

Snowshoes for both adults and children can be rented during normal business hours at the Escanaba Civic Center; Marinette-Menominee YMCA in Menominee; Public Health, Delta and Menominee County at the Escanaba office; and Moraska Saw and Supply in Powers.

