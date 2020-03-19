Smelted Pizza feeds healthcare workers at U.P. Health System-Marquette

A local food truck showed support for the hospital staff at U.P. Health System-Marquette on Thursday evening.

Smelted Wood Fire Pizzas was set up right outside the hospital in order to be there for the hungry healthcare workers, who are hard at work during the coronavirus outbreak.

The food truck employees said they feel it is important to be active in showing support for hospital workers during this uncertain time.

“Well obviously they have the biggest responsibility on their plates so the best we can do is keep them fed,” said Danny Pobereyko, Smelted employee. “We’ve been getting a lot of support, so we like to give back to people that are supporting us.”

Smelted is also offering take and bakes to the public right now that are one dollar less than the normal price.

Janell Larson is the Director of Marketing and Communications for U.P. Health System-Marquette and said the staff is very grateful.

“We are humbled by Smelted’s generosity to provide food for our employees and healthcare workers who have been preparing tirelessly around the clock to serve patients from across the Upper Peninsula during this uncertain time,” said Larson.

“These are moments where we all can make a difference to work together to care for our community,” said Larson. “We can all lend a hand and help one another.”

Larson also added if community members want to help out, donating blood is the biggest way to help.

Larson encourages residents to call Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center before going to donate, just to make sure there aren’t any restrictions.