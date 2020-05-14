Small garage fire quickly extinguished Wednesday morning in Kingsford

Minimal damage has been reported following a garage fire in Kingsford.

The Kingsford Public Safety Department says a small garage fire was quickly extinguished early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Fulton Street at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a structure fire. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a detached garage was on fire.

Officers were able to quickly put out the fire. It is believed to have been cause by a wood stove.

Damage was contained to the wall of the garage, with no damage to its contents or surrounding structures. Officers were able to clear the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The Kingsford Public Safety Department was assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police.