Small businesses struggling during coronavirus outbreak can apply for disaster loans

Small businesses that are struggling due to closures or a lack of customers during the coronavirus outbreak are now able to apply for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Association.

"These funds are released directly by request of the governor to the state to help pay for emergency assistance in a disaster, whether it be floods, tornados, or other things of that nature," said Laura Marohnic, Regional Director-Upper Peninsula Region, for the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

During a time of crisis many small businesses are unable to produce enough revenue to operate effectively.

"The idea of these assistance loans are strictly made to help small businesses have a little bit of extra cash in hand so they can pay their bills, so they can pay their loans, and pay their payroll and payroll taxes," added Marohnic.

However while many small businesses have seen a decrease in customers due to the outbreak, others have not.

"We haven't seen a lot of changes in business so far. People really consider medical marijuana to be an essential need, so they're still coming out for it and they're allowed to come out for it at this point. It's considered the same as food or medicine. We're encouraging our customers to call ahead and we can deliver it to their car," said Penny Milkey, Co-Owner of Northern Specialty Health.

Businesses applying for the loan must meet three requirements, an acceptable credit rating, the ability to repay the loan, and collateral.

"Collateral is required if asking for more than $25,000 in loan funds. You can ask for up to 2 million, and we have ways of calculating what you can ask for, but these are the main three reasons why loans may or may not be accepted," said Marohnic.

