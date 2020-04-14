Small UP businesses face unknown future during pandemic

With the extension of Gov. Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, many small businesses across the Upper Peninsula are facing an unknown future.

Jake and Katie Bonzer, owners of Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe say even though business is at a standstill, monthly expenses don’t stop.

"You have your utility bills, your gas and electricity that come in regardless every month, you have your insurances, your business insurances, workers comp. All that comes in regardless,” Jake Bonzer said.

The Bonzers applied for the Small Business Relief Program through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) but recently found out that they had been denied the grant.

"They gave no reasoning as to why the application was denied or on what basis other businesses were approved,” the Bonzers said.

According to InvestUP CEO, Marty Fittante, only $500,000 of the $10 million MEDC grant program was allotted for the U.P., with only 80 out of around 800 applicants receiving the grant.

"The MEDC outlined some broad criteria that the review committee used. In addition to that, locally, we put together additional criteria to try to maybe better understand because there are so many businesses in need,” Fittante said.

According to the MEDC, eligibility requirements were as follows:

● The company is in an industry outlined in Executive Order 2020-9, or any subsequent Executive Order of similar intent (“EO”), or demonstrates it is otherwise affected by COVID-19 outbreak, that meets one or more of the following: provides support to impacted employees, is located in a downtown district or high impact corridor or has 50 employees or less, or is a company that provides services to companies outlined in the EO and requires additional employees to support companies or employees impacted by EO;

● The company has 50 employees or less;

● The company needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business; and

● The company is able to demonstrate an income loss as a result of the EO, or COVID-19.

For those businesses that were denied, Fittante says there are other options for help.

"This program was just never going to address the need that exists in the Upper Peninsula. At the end of the day, any real opportunities for our small business community to stay afloat during this crisis is going to come from federal programming,” Fittante said.

Fittante adds that it is unknown how many businesses won't make it through the pandemic, but that things are being done to help them.

"We're starting to get some data back that looks at that very type of question. So I don't have a number, but I do know it's a real concern and I think it's important that we need to make sure that there are programming opportunities available,” Fittante added.

The Bonzers add that while the future is unsure, they will keep doing what they can to keep their doors open.

"For our business, for Towners, we'll be fine. We have an awesome community. That's what it comes down to. The U.P. is awesome and we'll all rally together,” the Bonzers said.

For more information on resources for small U.P. businesses, click here.