Small Businesses adapt to state mandated closure of dine-in service

Restaurants all across the state are adapting their businesses to comply with the state mandated closure.

Huron Mountain Bakery is keeping its Marquette location open, but closing the Ishpeming store. In Marquette, they are continuing their grab and go option, while eliminating their sit down business.

They are also satisfying wholesale orders across the county. In an effort to reduce human interaction, they are also encouraging customers to use a new way of ordering.

“We’re also doing a new way of shopping where you can call on the phone to the bakery and have one of our counter people bag up your order while you’re calling, ring up, pay with your card and you can literally call in and grab your bag and go,” said Joe Heck, Cake Guy at Huron Mountain Bakery.

Another business changing their offerings is Queen City Burger Company in Marquette. Starting on Monday, they are now offering free delivery to Marquette, Harvey and Negaunee.

It’s a new offering for the business, hoping it can extend their customer base during this time.

“We thought about it, and implemented it during the day. We just didn’t know how the logistics would work. The biggest thing for us staying open is to keep our employees, employed. Trying to keep them with a paycheck,” said Eric Curtis, Owner of Queen City Burger Company.

Queen City Burger Company is also continuing online and pick up orders during the restaurant closure.