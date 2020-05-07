Small Business Relief Program distributes $500K to UP businesses

Through the Small Business Relief Program, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced $10 Million in grants to Michigan Businesses.

The program was launched to provide relief to businesses negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Through the program, $500,000 in grant money is being distributed to businesses in the Upper Peninsula.

Grant applications were reviewed and selected by Invest UP. The money is going to 80 businesses located in each UP county. However, Invest UP says this grant money couldn’t meet the overwhelming need, as it received 800 applications from businesses throughout the UP.

“While grateful for the money the MEDC was able to push out throughout the state, unfortunately the need just far outweighed the money that we had locally to administer,” said Marty Fittante, CEO of Invest UP.

To see a full list of UP grant recipients, click here.

